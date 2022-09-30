Environment Ministry expresses concern over ‘poor implementation' of air quality management action plan by Punjab

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, September 30

Expressing “concern and dissatisfaction” over “poor implementation” of CAQM action plan by Punjab in taking concrete action on the ground for air quality management, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav today asked the Commission for Air Quality Management to invoke statutory powers to take strict action against defaulters.

In a review meeting on measures and actions planned towards abatement of air pollution by stakeholders in the NCR and adjoining areas in the wake of poor air quality conditions generally prevailing during the period between October-January every year, Yadav pointed that the Punjab government had not planned adequately for management of almost 5.75 million tonnes of stubble.

“It is a huge gap and is likely to have an adverse impact on the air quality in Delhi and NCR region,” he said.

Officials said states have been directed to closely monitor and implement the action plan submitted to CAQM.

The CAQM chairman also emphasised the need for time-bound implementation of the action plan, “particularly by Punjab”, they added.

Directing for timely and effective implementation of various components of the detailed plan of actions developed by the NCR states and Punjab pursuant to CAQM framework and directions on management of paddy stubble burning, the Environment Secretary called upon Punjab to expand the coverage of area under bio-decomposer through proactive action “especially since a very marginal increase had been proposed in the coverage of area under bio-decomposer form 7500 acres in 2021 to merely 8000 acres in 2022.”

Senior officials from the Centre, including MoEFCC, CAQM and CPCB, were present in the review meeting with Punjab, Haryana, UP and GNCT of Delhi. The meeting was also attended by the State Pollution Control Boards, DPCC and other stakeholders.

Yadav impressed upon key sectors that contribute to air pollution and are critical in the ensuing three-four months period.

“He emphasised that source of air pollution such as paddy stubble burning, open biomass / municipal solid waste burning, industrial emissions and particulate matter / dust emissions from construction / demolition activities and roads / open areas were directed to be focussed for concerted preventive and mitigative actions,” officials said.

“Considering the criticality of air pollution related mattes including the weather conditions around Diwali festival, the Minister directed for special and timely measures to control the air pollution levels,” they added.

The review highlighted the need for effective dust control measures in various anthropogenic activities, construction / demolition activities, roads and open areas. Effective utilisation and augmentation of mechanised road cleaning equipment, water sprinklers and anti-smog guns by NCR State Governments / GNCTD was also emphasised, they said.

As air pollution in the region is a multi-dimensional and multi-sectoral phenomenon, spreading across geographical boundaries, the Minister reiterated the need for collective and concerted efforts of all the stakeholder agencies, state governments and public at large towards abatement of air pollution in the region and directed that all directions, orders and guidelines of the CAQM / CPCB/ State Pollution Control Boards be implemented in right earnest and critically monitored and reviewed periodically by the authorities concerned, officials said.