Erring farmers to lose arms licence

Moga, October 30
Moga DC Kulwant Singh has ordered that if a farmer who sets stubble on fire has a weapon licence, it will be suspended. He has also ordered deployment of a fire brigade in every subdivision.
Legal action will be taken against the nambardar, panch and sarpanch of a village if stubble was burnt in it.
