Essential to set standards for basmati: Food Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

Dr Abhinav Trikha, IAS, Commissioner of Food Safety, Punjab, today said it is important to set standards for basmati rice and ensure it is tested and standards are met. He was speaking at a conclave ‘Basmati Rice No Compromise’ here.

KRBL Limited together with the Eat Right India initiative under the aegis of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) hosted the Chandigarh leg of the nationwide ‘Basmati Rice No Compromise’ public interest education and awareness initiative in the city today.

Dr Trikha said he was happy to see the initiative being taken to create awareness through such conclaves. “It is important that standards are set and are ensured. Our country is late as far as food safety is concerned, but a lot has been done. Now, the focus has changed and adulteration is being tackled effectively. It is time to differentiate the standard and sub-standard material.” He said India is known for high quality basmati rice and through such conclaves, gaps are being duly addressed.