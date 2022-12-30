Ethanol plant row: Probe panels to collect samples from today

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 29

Overcoming teething issues, Sanjha Morcha members today once again agreed to cooperate with the fact-finding panels which will be probing allegations levelled by protesters regarding the contamination of ground water, deaths of cattle, spread of various diseases and low production of crops due to pollution generated by the ethanol plant.

On Wednesday, members of Sanjha Morcha had again refused to cooperate with the fact-finding teams, following which the work on collection of the samples from Mansurwala and nearby villages was hampered. Members of the morcha had alleged that the police were “pressurising” them but after an assurance from SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, they agreed to join the proceedings again.

Sagar Setia, Additional Deputy Commisioner (General), said the district administration had worked out the nitty-gritty with members of Sanjha Morcha, adding that the joint lists for various committees, including official members recommended by the morcha, had been prepared and the sampling work would start from Friday. Setia said members of the health analysis committee would set up check-up camps in the nearby villages as per suggestions of the Sanjha Morcha.

On Wednesday, the ethanol plant administration had refuted all allegations levelled by the protesters, reiterating that they were following all statutory norms and were open to any kind of investigations.

New lists for various fact-finding panels were released today following understanding between the administration and morcha members. These panels include a committee for environmental issues,

health analysis committee, committee to investigate deaths of cattle and panel to assess losses to crops and land fertility.