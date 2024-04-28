Ethanol seized, three arrested

Sangrur, April 27
In a joint operation, three parties of the district police and the Department of Excise conducted raids at three places (plots/godowns) on the Sangrur-Patran road near here yesterday and seized 3,450 litres of ethanol/spirit from there. Three persons were arrested from two places while at the third place, two accused, who had been named in the case, were not present there at the time of the raid.
Palwinder Singh Cheema, SP (Investigation) said here today that the accused were involved in selling ethanol to their customers to mix the same with petrol.
