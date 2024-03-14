ETT TET union to stage protest at AAP poll rallies in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, March 13

Members of the ETT TET Pass Unemployed 5994 Teachers Union have announced that they would stage protest at the rallies of AAP to be held during elections if the state government failed to accept their demand. They have been sitting on a dharna over the delay in completion of recruitment process near the residence of Education Minister Harjot Bains at nearby Gambhirpur village for the last five months.

In a press note today, union leaders said they could not get job despite clearing the exams held for the recruitment in March 2023 due to ‘apathy’ of the government.

It was in October 2022 when 5,994 posts of teacher were advertised. A months later on December 1, the government came out with a corrigendum, making some changes in the criteria. As per changes, passing of the Punjabi test was made mandatory and the notification also did not give relaxation for reserved category posts.

The government continued with the recruitment and declared the merit list and completed the document verification of candidates.

