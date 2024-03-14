ETT TET union to stage protest at AAP poll rallies in Punjab

Anandpur Sahib, March 13
Members of the ETT TET Pass Unemployed 5994 Teachers Union have announced that they would stage protest at the rallies of AAP to be held during elections if the state government failed to accept their demand. They have been sitting on a dharna over the delay in completion of recruitment process near the residence of Education Minister Harjot Bains at nearby Gambhirpur village for the last five months.
In a press note today, union leaders said they could not get job despite clearing the exams held for the recruitment in March 2023 due to ‘apathy’ of the government.
It was in October 2022 when 5,994 posts of teacher were advertised. A months later on December 1, the government came out with a corrigendum, making some changes in the criteria. As per changes, passing of the Punjabi test was made mandatory and the notification also did not give relaxation for reserved category posts.
The government continued with the recruitment and declared the merit list and completed the document verification of candidates.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...