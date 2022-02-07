Charanjit Channi's nomination: Euphoria among SCs in Doaba

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, February 6

There is a sense of euphoria among Dalits who feel Channi’s selection as CM face has cemented their leader’s position both in the party and state. While 40 per cent of the state’s Dalit population resides in Doaba, groups and ideologues from the community say the decision will have a significant bearing on state’s politics. However, some term it a populist measure which won’t change the ground reality of Dalits.

Problems persist Channi as the CM face doesn’t necessarily translate to Dalit emancipation. The ground problems persist. -- Chiranji Lal Kangniwal, historian

Chiranji Lal Kangniwal, a historian who has researched extensively on state’s history of Dalit agitations and the Muzahra Movement, says: “There have been three watershed movements which have had an impact on the state’s dynamics ahead of these elections. The first was the ‘kisan andolan’, the second Rakesh Tikait’s emotional appeal on January 26 that gave a new momentum to the farmers’ protest and the third, Channi taking on the PM after cancellation of his Ferozepur rally. The incident cemented Channi’s face not just in the state’s but also in national discourse. These incidents will impact the poll.” He adds: “However, Channi as CM face doesn’t necessarily translate to Dalit emancipation. The ground problems remain the same.”

Tarsem Peter, president, Pendu Mazdoor Union, says: “How can Dalits be happy with a dispensation that denies them their land rights? Landless peasants have been agitating on the issue for long.”

#charanjit channi #Dalits #Doaba