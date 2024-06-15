‘Every piece of feedback matters’: Ravneet Bittu on BJP's performance in Punjab in Lok Sabha polls

ANI

Chandigarh, June 15

After the BJP failed to open its account in Punjab in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister and party leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday said that the party is taking feedback from candidates, district presidents, and in charges of all 13 Lok Sabha seats, and added that every piece of feedback matters.

"The party is taking feedback of candidates, district presidents, incharges of all 13 Lok Sabha seats...Every feedback matters as it is the biggest party...In the state-level meeting, they will keep their views forward and discussion will be held on it..." Bittu told reporters in Chandigarh.

The BJP drew a blank in Punjab in the Lok Sabha polls. However, its vote share increased from 6.6 per cent to an impressive 18.56 per cent.

The Congress, on the other hand, secured seven seats while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured three seats, improving its tally from 2019.

Elections in Punjab were held in a single phase on June 1 during the LS polls.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Ravneet Bittu