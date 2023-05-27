Every student should be a job creator: Bains

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

As many as 2,218 students of 94 Schools of Eminence today visited industrial units in the state to get industrial exposure.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said Class IX students of Schools of Eminence undertook one-day visit of industrial units with an aim of getting acquainted with the technology used in industries, its requirements and work culture, besides instilling the idea in their minds to become entrepreneurs.

He said, “The ambition of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is that every student of the state should be a job-provider not job-seeker. To fulfil his goal, we are constantly conducting tours for our students.”

Under the tour programme, students visited units of Verka Milk Plant, Trident, Hero Cycle, Viatone Energy Private Limited, Pepsi Plant, Swaraj Mazda and BHEL.

The first batch of the excursion was organised on May 19, wherein students visited renowned educational institutions. He said the government was committed to impart quality education to students.