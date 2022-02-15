Every third AAP candidate has criminal past, says Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Chandigarh, February 14

Stepping up the heat on the AAP, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today accused party convener Arvind Kejriwal of misleading people in the name of “politics of change”, claiming every third candidate of the party had criminal record. The SAD had the maximum number of candidates with criminal record, followed by the AAP, he said.

Fielded outsiders A number of AAP candidates are those who were denied ticket by other parties. How can Kejriwal talk of change? Charanjit Singh Channi, CM

Announcing free education in government schools and colleges and one lakh government jobs in the first year if the Congress returned to power after the February 20 Assembly elections, Channi at a press conference said people of Punjab could see through the “falsehood” of Kejriwal. “A number of AAP candidates are those who were denied ticket by other parties. How can Kejriwal talk of change?” said Channi, adding the AAP gave ticket to 44 people from other political parties.

He was building his party’s entire campaign on the basis of “lies and falsehood”, he said. Rejecting Kejriwal’s claims of his imminent defeat from both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur seats, Channi said AAP’s survey was questionable. — TNS

Scholarship for general students

CM Channi promised to introduce a general category scholarship scheme for children belonging to economically weaker families in order to provide free education.