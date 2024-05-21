Ex-AAP leader Jagbir Singh Brar jumps ship again, joins BJP

New Delhi, May 21
Former AAP leader Jagbir Singh Brar joined the BJP here on Tuesday ahead of the remaining two phases of the Lok Sabha elections.
Brar, a former Punjab MLA, joined the BJP here at the party headquarters in the presence of senior leaders, including party national general secretary Tarun Chugh.
Before joining the AAP about a year ago, Brar was a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal.
He had won the Jalandhar Cantonment seat on a SAD ticket in the 2007 Assembly elections.
He also served as president of the Congress' Jalandhar district unit in the past, BJP national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla told reporters at a press conference at the party headquarters.
