Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi, Ambika Soni part of CWC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 20

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and senior party leader Ambika Soni have been included in the 39-member Congress Working Committee (CWC) constituted by party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday.

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari and former minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa have been named as permanent invitees.

Since CWC is involved in important policy decisions, ticket selections, and appointments to the AICC, including Channi was an important signal given by the party high command, as parliament elections are due next year.

