 Ex-Cong leaders now dominate Punjab BJP : The Tribune India

Ex-Cong leaders now dominate Punjab BJP

Also bring along their ‘factionalism’, posing a new challenge to saffron party

Ex-Cong leaders now dominate Punjab BJP

Manpreet Badal with senior BJP leaders in New Delhi. PTI



Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, January 18

With former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal joining the BJP, the saffron party in Punjab seems to be heading towards a complete “Congressisation” in the state. Manpreet is the seventh member from the Council of Ministers of the last Congress government to join the BJP in the past six months.

Earlier, former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and ministers, including Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Raj Kumar Verka, Sunder Sham Arora, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Rana Gurmeet Sodhi and former Leader of Opposition Sunil Jakhar had joined the BJP.

The situation is such that even in the last Assembly elections, one-third of the total candidates of the party were turncoats, mainly from the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

The recent list of state office-bearers announced by the BJP was also dominated by former Congress leaders. Since most leaders who joined the BJP belonged to different factions of the Congress, that factionalism has become a challenge for the saffron party as well. According to BJP leaders, they have brought the same factionalism to the BJP. Carrying along their old rivalries, many of them are not ready to see eye-to-eye with each other. “The BJP is not known for this kind of culture. Here the party and its ideology are supreme,” said a senior leader who wished not to be identified.

However, the joining of the party by a large number of Congress leaders has left “original” BJP leaders disheartened. A leader from the Malwa region said they had been associated with the ideology of the Sangh and the BJP for generations, but now it was painful to report to a “former SAD leader, who always abused us”.

Sources said similar resentment was witnessed at a recent meeting in Patiala where BJP workers openly aired their disillusionment with the party’s changed culture. “The workers questioned the way the party was being run from Moti Bagh Palace,” a leader from Patiala said.

Aware of these issues, the BJP recently held a two-day induction programme for the “new entrants” in Bathinda where these leaders were preached to forget old rivalries and focus on the BJP ideology.

Manpreet 7th from Capt’s team in party

  • Manpreet Badal is the seventh member from the Council of Ministers of the previous Congress government to join the BJP in the past six months
  • Earlier, former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, ministers Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Raj Kumar Verka, Sunder Sham Arora, Balbir Singh Sidhu and Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, and former LoP Sunil Jakhar had joined the BJP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Manpreet Badal quits Congress, joins BJP

2
Nation

Youth detained for 'romancing' on two-wheeler in Lucknow

3
Chandigarh

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

4
Punjab

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

5
Sports

Wrestlers accuse WFI president of sexual exploitation; Centre seeks federation's response within 72 hours

6
Himachal

Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal Pradesh; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh join it

7
Nation

Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health Working Group meet

8
Sports

Ind vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Siraj shine as India win by 12 runs in a thriller to take 1-0 lead

9
Nation

Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear ‘demarcation’ of power, Supreme Court reserves verdict

10
Nation

Tripura goes to polls on February 16; Nagaland and Meghalaya to vote on February 27

Don't Miss

View All
Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Top News

New Zealand PM to step down next month after 6 yrs in power

New Zealand PM to step down next month after 6 years in power

Jacinda Ardern says 'I no longer have enough in the tank'

Following govt’s assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike, to resume work today

Following govt's assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike; to resume work today

Say the govt has agreed to increase their salaries and give ...

9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra

9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra

The accident takes place at 4.45am at Repoli village in Raig...

Wrestlers accuse WFI chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked

Wrestlers accuse Wrestling Federation of India chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked

Ahead of Cong’s Srinagar event, Opposition in disarray

Ahead of concluding function of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, Opposition in disarray


Cities

View All

College teachers up in arms against govt

College teachers up in arms against govt

Despite ban, Chinese string sale continues

NHAI begins work on 22-km cycle track

Bizmen seek policy to boost textile sector

30 pc decline in imports from Afghanistan via Attari ICP

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital

Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital

Body on rly tracks: Woman in police net for 6-yr-old's murder

Chandigarh Mayor gets going, reviews projects’ status

Chandigarh sets aside SDM order to seal café

Health Secy’s timely CPR saves visitor’s life

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to Supreme Court's larger Bench

Fresh powers delegated to Delhi Lt-Governor

‘Bribed’, MLA shows wads of cash in House

Suspend demolition of Tughlakabad slums, child rights panel tells ASI

Hit by vehicle, leopard killed

Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Tarn Taran SDM office staffer among 2 held for bank robbery in Jalandhar

Last Jalandhar MC meet ends on stormy note over LED issue

Demand letter not accepted, Beet residents heckle Deputy Speaker

Kapurthala DC forms panels to stop sale of Chinese string

Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

24x7 help desk launched for cybercrime victims

Recovery of bomb shell at military ground creates panic in Khanna

27 dyeing units caught dumping untreated waste in MC sewer lines

50K water supply and sewerage connections illegal in Ludhiana: Civic body

Unruly scenes at Pbi varsity meeting

Unruly scenes at Pbi varsity meeting

MC team visits city markets to check sale of Chinese manjha

Transport Minister conducts surprise check at RTA office

Aman Arora inspects govt printing press