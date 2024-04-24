Ex-Congress legislator from Nawanshahr Angad Saini injured in accident

Jalandhar, April 23
Former Congress MLA from Nawanshahr Angad Saini’s SUV met with an accident at Taunsa village near Balachaur.
His vehicle first rammed into a stationary ambulance in a middle of the highway and then crashed into a divider.
Injured Saini was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors referred him to a Mohali-based hospital.
Doctors said Saini had suffered a minor joint dislocation and he would be discharged within a couple of days.
The former MLA posted on Facebook that he was recuperating, but his driver and gunman had suffered more grievous injuries.
Several politicians, including Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, met him in the hospital today. Saini was the youngest MLA from Nawanshahr in 2017.
