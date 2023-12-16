Amritsar: Ex-cop among 3 nabbed with 500 gm heroin in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 15

Jagdeep Singh, a former cop — who has featured in several Indian and foreign reality programmes, including “India’s Got Talent” (IGT), for his gatka (Sikh martial art) talent and has an unusual height of 7 feet 6 inches — has been arrested by the police along with his two accomplices on the charge of drug trafficking.

The police said he had links with Pakistan-based smugglers and used to retrieve contraband received through drones. Acting on a tip-off, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) confiscated 500 gm heroin from the possession of the suspects.

They were arrested from Mannan village on the Amritsar-Khemkaran road in Jhabal area. Besides Jagdeep, who lives in Jathaul village located near the Indo-Pak border, the police also arrested Davinder Kumar and Raj Kumar of Chheharta, who had gone to strike a drug deal.

Police officials said they had received information that Pakistan-based smugglers, Baba Imran of Bakri, Lahore, and Ali Shah of Maniala, Lahore, had smuggled a drug consignment with the help of drone to the border village of Dhanoe Khurd, which was retrieved by the suspects yesterday.

They were going to Jhabal area on their SUV for delivering it when they were arrested during a police raid.

Sources said Jagdeep’s father Sukhdev Singh, alias Kallu Jathaul of Jathaul village, was also an infamous peddler and was currently lodged in jail. His brother was also arrested for his involvement in cross-border smuggling, but he jumped parole.

Jagdeep had joined a gatka organisation in Tarn Taran and took part in “India’s Got Talent” and “America’s Got Talent”. He had resigned from the Punjab Police after getting famous. “He was to visit the US again in a few days, but was arrested for drug trafficking,” police sources said.