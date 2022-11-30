 Punjab's ex-Deputy CM OP Soni appears before VB : The Tribune India

Punjab's ex-Deputy CM OP Soni appears before VB

Punjab's ex-Deputy CM OP Soni appears before VB

OP Soni at the Vigilance Bureau office in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 29

Former Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni appeared before the Vigilance Bureau (VB) here on Tuesday for allegedly accumulating assests disproportionate to his known sources of income.

He arrived at the VB office around 10 am and was questioned by sleuths for two hours. Talking to the media, he said he would cooperate with the VB in the investigation as he had done nothing wrong.

“I have contested seven Assembly elections and after every five years, I filed an affidavit regarding my assets, both moveable and immovable, as per the directions of the Election Commission,” he said.

Varinder Singh Sandhu, SSP (Vigilance), said they had given him some forms to be filled giving details about the properties in his or his family members’ names and their sources of income. He said he had been given a week’s time to submit the same and the VB would start a probe after that.

The bureau had prepared a list of properties of the former Deputy Chief Minister, besides his income, from 2007-2022. In 2007, he had reportedly declared his assets worth Rs 1.94 crore, which grew to nearly Rs 28 crore during the last Assembly elections.

He was earlier asked to appear before the bureau on November 26. However, he did not appear stating that he was out of station.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide killed in rivalry between cousins in Jalandhar

2
Haryana

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's farm house sealed in Gurugram's Sohna

3
Himachal

4-year-old Lahaul-Spiti boy 'Rapten' becomes reincarnation of Buddhist master

4
Punjab

Following altercation, man kills friend at hotel in Punjab's Batala; later tells cops that armed men shot him dead on Batala-Amritsar highway

5
Business

Tata group to merge Vistara with Air India; Singapore Airlines to buy 25.1 pc stake in Air India

6
Nation

Police drag Andhra CM's sister's car while she sits inside protesting against KCR

7
Nation

As social media storm breaks out, Israel envoy Naor Gilon apologises for IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid’s comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’

8
Patiala

Sarpanch among 4 held for Rs 17 lakh bank robbery at Patiala's Ghanaur

9
Nation

UK delivering on new Free Trade Agreement with India, says Rishi Sunak

10
Trending

'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI jury head over 'The Kashmir Files' row

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

Top News

China warns US not to interfere in its relationship with India: Pentagon

China warns US not to interfere in its relationship with India: Pentagon

Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar dies of heart attack

Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar dies of heart attack

Prannoy Roy, wife Radhika Roy resign as Adani Group nears takeover of NDTV

Prannoy Roy, wife Radhika Roy resign as Adani Group nears takeover of NDTV

The Roys, however, still hold a 32.26 per cent stake in NDTV...

6 killed as truck collides with bus in UP

6 killed as truck collides with bus in UP

The speeding truck broadsides a Lucknow depot bus

Court likely to pronounce order on bail plea of Nawab Malik in money-laundering case today

Court likely to pronounce order on bail plea of Nawab Malik in money-laundering case today

Special judge RN Rokade on November 14 reserved his order on...


Cities

View All

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

In Tarn Taran, 6-kg heroin seized from hexacopter

Batala: Man kills friend in fit of rage, concocts firing story, nailed

Man shot dead over minor dispute

Ludhiana cops to grill Amritsar IED case accused over SIM cards

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Issue of overhead cables rocks Chandigarh MC House meeting

Issue of overhead cables rocks Chandigarh MC House meeting

AAP pitches for 20,000-litre free water per month in Chandigarh

Two youths held with 15 stolen motorcycles in Chandigarh

12-year-old hangs herself at Zirakpur house

Zirakpur MC installs signages for smooth flow of traffic

Kejriwal promises ‘mini councillors’ status to RWAs if AAP comes to power in Delhi MC

Kejriwal promises ‘mini councillors’ status to RWAs if AAP comes to power in Delhi MC

Woman thrashes daughter’s father-in-law with slippers at Hindu Ekta Manch event held to seek justice for Shraddha

Minor earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hits Delhi

Congress promises to regularise all temp workers in MCD if voted to power

Delhi Police record statement of Shraddha Walkar's friend who helped her find job

Gangster Bishnoi’s aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Gangster Bishnoi's aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Cops crack down on hooligans, traffic violators

Man gets 10-yr jail for raping daughter of live-in partner

Paid 'poorly', Hoshiarpur rural health staff protest

Protesting farmers burn effigies

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth ~16 crore

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth Rs 16 crore

VB nabs ASI taking Rs 5K bribe

NIA searches key Bishnoi aide Rajgarh's Khanna residence

International driving training institute to come up in Doraha

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Cong sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted ~17L bank robbery, held

Congress sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted Rs 17L bank robbery in Patiala's Ghanaur, held

Encroachments removed from green belts outside 150 houses in Patiala

Despite ban, doctors continue private practice in Patiala

14 new dengue cases reported in Patiala district

3 night shelters come up for homeless in Patiala