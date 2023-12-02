Sumedh Saini furnishes bail bond in Kotkapura police firing case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 1

Former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini today appeared in the court of Judicial Magistrate, Faridkot, to furnish bail bond in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident.

Though Saini was already on bail, the special investigation team (SIT) in a supplementary chargesheet filed in September 2023 added two fresh charges against the accused police officials and some unidentified persons for concealing design to commit the offence.

Saini and other accused, including suspended IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal, then Faridkot SSP Sukhmander Singh Mann and then Kotkapura SHO Gurdeep Singh Pandher have to obtain bail for fresh charges under Sections 118 and 119 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Last week, the trial related to the Kotkapura incident was entrusted to the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Faridkot.

As the trial of this case is to be held simultaneously with the trial of the Behbal Kalan police firing incident, the court has called the status report from the SIT with regard to pending investigation if any. The case is fixed for December 2.

