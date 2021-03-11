Ex-DGP’s signatures forged: CFSL report

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

In a significant development during the ongoing investigation related to the fake promotion and recruitment scam in the Punjab Police, the CFSL report has confirmed that the signature of then DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya were forged on the orders issued on his name.

The police gave this information before a local court during the hearing of the bail applications of accused Sandeep Kumar and Bahadur Singh.

While opposing their bail the public prosecutor said as per the CFSL report the signature on documents mentioned in the FIR were not of that of Chattopadhyaya. The police registered a case on the complaint of the DSP, Punjab Police, Vibhor Kumar, who was working as a staff officer with Chattopadhyaya.

In the complaint, the DSP stated that he received four orders, which were found to be fake. On verification, he found that some police officials had been promoted/recruited. Also, bad entries in ACRs of Inspector were eliminated under the forged signatures of former DGP Chattopadhyaya, the DSP said. A chargesheet has been filed against Sandeep Kumar, Mani Katoch, Bahadur Singh, Satwant Singh, Sarbjit Singh and Kulvinder Singh Hundal. The court has granted bail to Sandeep and Bahadur.