Ex-Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

Chandigarh, April 30
In a setback to the Congress, former Dhuri legislator Dalvir Singh Goldy, who was not given the ticket from the Sangrur parliamentary constituency, today resigned from the party.
The Congress has fielded senior leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who had earlier placated Goldy at his house and then began his campaign.
Expressing resentment against the state leadership, the former MLA said he was resigning with a heavy heart. Several leaders said resignation of the former MLA could impact the party’s campaign in Sangrur constituency, which had been twice represented by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
A few days ago, PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had stated that the party had mollified all disgruntled leaders.
Earlier, the former MLA had questioned the criteria for selection of a candidate for the Sangrur constituency. He had stated that he would still work for the Congress and support party candidate Khaira.
“Was a big face not required when I was pitched against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the 2022 Assembly poll. I was asked to contest the Sangrur parliamentary bypoll. I was assured the ticket for the 2024 General Election. But, I bow before the party as I am a loyal soldier. I am not among those who will leave the party on seeing an opportunity,” the former legislator had stated.
