Ex-FM must face action as per law, says CM Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

Quipping on former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said those who used to boast too much about honesty are now running from pillar to post to save their skin.

The CM said that there was a huge difference between claiming of speaking the truth and standing up for it. He added that afraid of punitive action, these leaders are seeking legal protection by asserting that they might be arrested.

Mann said these hypocrites had always befooled people with their flowery language. He said they would be held accountable and every penny looted from the state coffers would be recovered.

Mann added that rather than making tall claims about honesty and simplicity, the former minister must face action as per law. He said that people of Punjab were well aware of the misdeeds of Manpreet.

