Ex-IG Vijay Partap Singh Kunwar vows to end mafia culture

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 14

Former IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh has no regrets about taking premature retirement from service to jump in the poll fray as AAP candidate from Amritsar North.

I left my job in the firm belief that Ambarsarias will fight to get me through, equip me to revamp the system and eradicate the nexus between politicians, police and gangsters. Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, AAP leader

Kunwar intends to end the mafia and gangster culture and bring back the lost glory of Punjab. He alleged he, too, had been receiving life threats from gangsters constantly on his WhatsApp. “I got the numbers traced through my sources and identified each and every gangster and the modus operandi they adopt while operating,” he said, adding the matter had been brought to the notice of the DGP’s office, but in vain.

Kunwar, an IPS officer of 1998 batch, was known as a formidable cop who tightened the noose around gangsters. Despite this, his security was reduced, making him vulnerable to anti-social elements.

He stressed since he was part of policing for over two decades, he knew the politics-police-gangster nexus. Kunwar, who spearheaded the probe of 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing cases after the sacrilege instances, said justice couldn’t be delivered due to politicians’ dominance aiming to save their vested interests. —