Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

Amritsar, September 9
Former Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh was prevented from boarding a Metro in New Delhi yesterday as he was sporting a kirpan (Sikh religious symbol).
The matter has reached the National Commission for Minorities and the concerned ministry.
Violation of Article 25
It is violation of Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which allows anyone to wear religious symbols. On the one hand, India celebrated the 75th Independence Day and on the other hand, Sikhs are not allowed to carry their religious symbol. Jaswinder Singh, Advocate
The Panthic Talmel Sangathan, convened by Giani Kewal Singh, and Sikh organisation Panthic Assembly lodged their protest and demanded a thorough investigation.
Panthic Talmel Sangathan’s co-convener Advocate Jaswinder Singh and Panthic Assembly’s Sukhdev Singh Bhaur said Giani Kewal Singh reached the Metro station at Dwarka on Thursday, but officials denied him entry with the kirpan.
Advocate Jaswinder Singh said it was in violation of Article 25 of Indian Constitution, which allows anyone to wear religious symbols.
“Giani Kewal Singh was wearing a foot-long kirpan tied to the ‘gatra’ which is the right of every baptised Sikh. Sikhs can carry up to three-foot-long kirpan in hand while on the move at public places whereas there was no restriction on the size of kirpan if it was tied to the ‘gatra’. On the one hand, India celebrated the 75th Independence Day and on the other hand, Sikhs are not allowed to carry religious symbols,” he said.
Bhaur demanded stern action against the officials who violated the Constitutional right to wear religious symbols.
