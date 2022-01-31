Ex-legislator from Qila Raipur Jassi Khangura quits Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 30

In another jolt to the Congress in Ludhiana, former MLA from Qila Raipur Jassi Khangura resigned from the party on Sunday.

In his resignation letter sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Khangura didn’t cite any reason for his decision. He posted the letter on Twitter and said: “The decisions we take determine our fate. My resignation from INC, the only Indian political party I have ever been a member of.” Earlier, Joginder Singh Mann, and two sitting MLAs — Fateh Bajwa and Rana Gurmit Sodhi — had left the party. —

