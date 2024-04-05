Ex-militant having 14 cases against him gunned down

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 4

Rattandeep Singh, a former militant, was gunned down by two bike-borne assailants last night in Balachaur. Rattandeep was accompanied by his nephew and they were in a car.

Had links with BTF Rattandeep Singh was reportedly associated with the Bhindranwale Tiger Force (BTF) and Babbar Khalsa and there are 14 cases in Punjab and Haryana registered against him.

The last case of fraud was registered against him in Haryana. Rattandeep was also allegedly involved in the 1999 bomb blast in Chandigarh.The police reached the spot and found a poster in which Gopi Nawanshahria has claimed the responsibility of the murder.

“Rattandeep was arrested by the police in 2014 and after releasing from the jail in 2017, he had been living in Haryana,” the police said. “He was here to take money from someone,” the police added.

According to an FIR, the nephew has claimed in his statement that the men from who they had gone to take money murdered Rattandeep. After Gopi Nawanshahria took responsibility, the police are also trying to reach out to him. A senior official said Nawanshahria was in Nawanshahr till 2022, but after that, he wasn’t seen anywhere.

A case under Section 302, IPC, and the Arms Act has been registered.

The SSP, Mehtab Singh, said, “We have leads and are investigating the matter. We are also checking CCTVs and will nab the accused soon,” he added.

