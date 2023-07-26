Ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal passes away

Jalandhar, July 25
Former Punjab minister and Congress leader Gurbinder Singh Atwal passed away on Tuesday after suffering a brain haemorrhage.
He was reportedly going to Srinagar to meet some relatives two days ago when he suffered a brain haemorrhage during the flight. A surgery was conducted at a hospital in Srinagar, but he breathed his last this morning. He hailed from Phillaur. His last rites would be conducted after his family reaches here from abroad.
Atwal had twice represented the Nurmahal segment (dissolved after the delimitation before 2012 polls). Of late, he was considered close to the Navjot Sidhu camp.
