Ex-minister passes away

Abohar: Babu Ram Chawla, who served as a Minister of State in the Beant Singh-led Cabinet, died on Sunday after a prolonged illness at his Sidhu Nagari residence. OC

Two houses gutted

Abohar: A fire broke out in two houses in Indira Nagri here on Sunday. Rinku, a labourer, had gone out for work. His neighbours saw flames emanating from his house and called the fire brigade. Similarly, a fire was reported at Sona Ram’s house in the colony. OC

200 additional cops deputed

Muktsar: SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill on Sunday deputed 200 additional cops to various police stations in the district after transferring them from the district police lines and those engaged in office work.

