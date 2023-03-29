Ex-MLA convicted in molestation case, released on probation

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 27

Komple Dhanjal, Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Chandigarh, today convicted former MLA from Banur Jasjit Singh Bunny in a molestation case registered against him five years ago. However, he was released on probation.

In November 2018, a case was filed against Bunny, son of former Cabinet Minister Capt Kanwaljit Singh, on the complaint of a woman working at a salon in Sector 8, Chandigarh, under Sections 354 A and 509 of the IPC.

The woman stated that Bunny came to the salon in an inebriated state and asked for a head massage. Later, he misbehaved with the staff and owner of the salon.

After getting his medical done at the Government Multi Speciality Hospital-16, the police filed the chargesheet against Bunny.

The court framed charges against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial. Mohak Arora, counsel of Bunny, argued that his client was falsely implicated in the case.

He said the complaint was not filed by the victim, but by another employee of the salon and the prosecution had failed to bring the victim before the court for recording her statement.