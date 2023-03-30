Ex-MLA Jalalpur gets anticipatory bail

Chandigarh, March 29
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today granted interim anticipatory bail to former MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur in a case registered by the Vigilance Bureau.
The FIR in the matter was initially registered against 27 persons, alleging that various resolutions were passed by officials of two gram panchayats, but no work was done on the spot for certain projects or incomplete work was carried out.
Appearing before Justice Raj Mohan Singh’s Bench, senior advocate RS Rai with counsel Gautam Dutt argued that the petitioner was not named in the FIR and no role was attributed to him. A challan was presented against 15 persons, but the petitioner was not named in the final investigation report under Section 173 of the CrPC. Eight months after the registration of the FIR and five months after the presentation of challan, his name was “disclosed” by co-accused on the basis of a diary maintained by him showing an entry of Rs 1.5 crore, which had been paid to the petitioner.
The case has been fixed for further hearing on May 19. The petitioner will appear before the investigating officer within 10 days.
