Former Kotkapura MLA Ripjit Singh Brar quits Akali Dal

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 12

Former Kotkapura MLA Ripjit Singh Brar, who is younger brother of former MP Jagmeet Singh Brar, says he has also left the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and would always follow in the footsteps of his brother.

The SAD had expelled Jagmeet Brar from the primary membership of the party for six years on Saturday after he did not appear before the party’s disciplinary panel.

Speaking over phone today, Ripjit, who served as a Congress MLA from 2007-12, said: “I was the vice-president of the Akali Dal before its recent re-organisation. The party has expelled my brother and I will also go with him. I have left the SAD, but not conveyed it to the party as there has been no communication with the party leadership.”

#Jagmeet Singh Brar #Kotkapura #Muktsar #shiromani akali dal