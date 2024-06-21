Ex-MLA still has 4 cases against him

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 20

Sheetal Angural, who filed his nomination papers as the BJP candidate for Jalandhar West bypoll today, still has four cases pending against him. He had managed to get acquitted in five of nine cases.

Angural was elected as the MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party in March 2022 but he resigned from the party two months back to join the BJP after which the bypoll got announced. A perusal of the affidavit that he filed as the candidate revealed that he was facing trials under the charges of attempt to murder, the Arms Act, the Excise Act, cheating, criminal conspiracy and public mischief in four separate cases lodged in Jalandhar. His 2022 affidavit had mentioned nine cases against him.

All these cases had been filed against Angural between 2017 and 2021 when former MP Sushil Rinku was Congress MLA from Jalandhar West.

In a case against him lodged under the IT Act in 2017 for his social media post against a city-based woman, a local court has already framed charges against him.

The cases in which he walked free were those including gambling, abduction and illegal confinement of a minor, defamation against the city police and wrongful restraint.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP