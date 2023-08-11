Ex-MLA surrenders passport in court

Faridkot, August 10
Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, former Congress MLA from Faridkot, on Thursday surrendered his passport in the court of Special Judge Rajiv Kalra.
Facing a criminal case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the former MLA has surrendered his passport in compliance with the directions given by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The high court granted him bail on August 4 subject to the condition that the he would surrender his passport before the trial court. The high court had said if he was found threatening or influencing the complainant or any of the witnesses, then the state could move an application for cancellation of bail granted to him.
Dhillon was arrested on May 16 by the VB and had approached the high court on July 27. The VB had booked Dhillon and his aides — Gursewak Singh and Rajwinder Singh — under Sections 13(1) (b), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of the IPC on May 16.
