Ex-MLAs including Charanjit Channi, Sukjhbir Badal asked to return Vidhan Sabha stickers

Chandigarh, January 27
The Vidhan Sabha has sent notices to over 80 former MLAs, including former CM Charanjit Singh Channi and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, asking them to return the ‘MLA stickers’ issued to them during the previous term of the House.
The notices were issued to the legislators on Wednesday. The stickers were issued to them in 2017, but none of these politicians returned these. The Chandigarh Police had approached the Vidhan Sabha secretariat stating that an ‘MLA sticker’ was found on an unauthorised vehicle.
