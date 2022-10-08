Delhi excise policy scam: Former Akali MLA Deep Malhotra's premises searched in Punjab

Chandigarh, October 7
The ED conducted raids in Faridkot, Ludhiana and Mansa on Friday in connection with the money laundering probe into the Delhi excise policy scam.
Searches were held at various locations linked to leading liquor baron Deep Malhotra whose company had bid for liquor vends in three groups in Delhi.
Led by a woman officer, an ED team reached the residence of the former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA, Deep Malhotra, in Faridkot at about 8 am. While no member of the Malhotra family was present at the time of the ED’s raid, the agency conducted the search in the presence of a neighbour. The team also questioned a CA in the town and collected the copies of some documents related to Malhotra’s liquor business in the area.
The ED conducted raids at the ware house-cum-office of Deep Malhotra at Gurdev Nagar and some other places in Ludhiana. A liquor company, Brindco, which was carrying out sale and distribution of liquor in Punjab and Delhi in which the SAD MLA was stated to have financial stakes, was under ED scanner.
It was learnt that the ED was also examining the role of certain senior officials of Excise Department, Punjab, for their “involvement” in granting favours to Malhotra’s company which had a sizeable share in liquor trade in Punjab.
A team of ED sleuths raided the residential premises of an associate of Malhotra in Mansa. The raid lasted four hours. “I have worked with Deep Malhotra’s firm. Today, the ED raided my house. They were looking for some cheque book and documents but they did not get anything of that sort from my house,” Raj Kumar told mediapersons.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada
A media release mentions that on September 11, a Surrey RCMP...
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020