Delhi excise policy scam: Former Akali MLA Deep Malhotra's premises searched in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 7

The ED conducted raids in Faridkot, Ludhiana and Mansa on Friday in connection with the money laundering probe into the Delhi excise policy scam.

Searches were held at various locations linked to leading liquor baron Deep Malhotra whose company had bid for liquor vends in three groups in Delhi.

Led by a woman officer, an ED team reached the residence of the former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA, Deep Malhotra, in Faridkot at about 8 am. While no member of the Malhotra family was present at the time of the ED’s raid, the agency conducted the search in the presence of a neighbour. The team also questioned a CA in the town and collected the copies of some documents related to Malhotra’s liquor business in the area.

The ED conducted raids at the ware house-cum-office of Deep Malhotra at Gurdev Nagar and some other places in Ludhiana. A liquor company, Brindco, which was carrying out sale and distribution of liquor in Punjab and Delhi in which the SAD MLA was stated to have financial stakes, was under ED scanner.

It was learnt that the ED was also examining the role of certain senior officials of Excise Department, Punjab, for their “involvement” in granting favours to Malhotra’s company which had a sizeable share in liquor trade in Punjab.

A team of ED sleuths raided the residential premises of an associate of Malhotra in Mansa. The raid lasted four hours. “I have worked with Deep Malhotra’s firm. Today, the ED raided my house. They were looking for some cheque book and documents but they did not get anything of that sort from my house,” Raj Kumar told mediapersons.

