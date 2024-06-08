 Ex-MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa appointed Congress in-charge of Amritsar East segment : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Ex-MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa appointed Congress in-charge of Amritsar East segment

Ex-MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa appointed Congress in-charge of Amritsar East segment

Navjot Singh Sidhu represented the constituency in Vidhan Sabha till 2022

Ex-MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa appointed Congress in-charge of Amritsar East segment

Jasbir Dimpa



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 7

The former Congress Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament Jasbir Singh Dimpa has been appointed as the halqa in-charge of Amritsar East Assembly constituency, which was earlier represented by former Member of Legislative Assembly Navjot Singh Sidhu.

BJP polled more votes in ls elections

In parliamentary polls held few days ago, BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu had polled highest number of polls from here — 29,635 — whereas Congress sitting MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla polled 28,440 votes only. Navjot Sidhu, who joined the Congress in 2017 was the MLA (East) till 2022. He was elevated to the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief yet he lost the 2022 Assembly polls against AAP’s greenhorn candidate Jeevanjot Kaur.

The former MP Jasbir Dimpa confirmed that he had received the letter a couple of days ago.

“I was appointed as halqa in-charge on the directions of the Congress high command as I have continuously been active in the Amritsar East constituency,” he said.

Sources said that the decision of replacing Sidhu was already made in the month of April, but was disclosed only after the Parliamentary polls held recently.

A letter dated April 14 under the signatures of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring reads, “As per the directions of High Command, Jasbir Singh Dimpa is hereby appointed halqa in-charge of Amritsar East Assembly constituency.”

In parliamentary polls held few days ago, Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu had emerged victorious from here with 29,635 votes whereas Congress sitting Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla polled 28,440 votes only.

Sidhu, who joined the Congress in 2017 was the Member of Legislative Assembly (East) till 2022. He was elevated to the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief yet he lost the 2022 Assembly polls against Aam Aaadmi Party’s greenhorn candidate Jeevanjot Kaur.

This Assembly constituency of Amritsar was termed as ‘mother of all battles’ as the political bigwigs, including Navjot Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Bikram Singh Majithia were in the fray. After losing the constituency, Navjot Sidhu seldom took interest and gradually shifted his base to his hometown Patiala.

In the backdrop, a local Congress leader, preferring anonymity, said that Navjot Singh Sidhu’s absence from the political pitch for quite a long time had resulted in this development.

“Moreover, his wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu too was not keeping well. Also, he has engaged himself with the cricket commentary assignments. So, he could not spare time for political activities. He never participated in the recently held parliamentary polls too,” he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Khadoor Sahib #Navjot Sidhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh TRIBUNE EXCLUSIVE

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now

2
Trending

Video: Irritated Kangana Ranaut gets into spat with reporters as she gets mobbed by them outside Parliament

3
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

4
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut ‘slap’ incident: Farmer unions rally behind CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

5
Diaspora

4 Indian students drown in Volkhov river near St Petersburg in Russia

6
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

7
Himachal

19-year-old law student from Rajasthan's Jaipur hit by shooting stone at Ashwani Khud in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, dies

8
Punjab

Former Punjab DIG, DSP convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

9
India

From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM

10
Punjab

Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former SHO sentenced to life imprisonment for staged killing 31 years ago

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles will arrive today while...

Modi bows to consensus ‘Nation first, no power lust’

Narendra Modi bows to consensus ‘Nation first, no power lust’

To take oath for 3rd time as PM tomorrow, will equal Nehru’s...

Cop slapped Kangana in rush of blood, says CISF

Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF

FIR lodged; farmers want actor booked too over remarks

Doval term ends, may be told to continue

NSA Ajit Doval term ends, may be told to continue

4 Indian medical students drown in Russian river

4 Indian medical students drown in Russian river


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former SHO sentenced to life imprisonment for staged killing 31 years ago

Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former SHO sentenced to life imprisonment for staged killing 31 years ago

Fake websites dupe Golden Temple devotees on pretext of booking ‘sarai’

Dust storm, showers bring respite from searing heat

40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star passes off peacefully

Prices of mobile phones surge after police bust smuggling racket in Amritsar Central Jail

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: UT

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: Chandigarh Administration

CAG flags irregularities in upkeep of firearms

Power tariff hike unfair, make 300 units free: Tewari to JERC

Sippy Murder Case: Kalyani provided with statements of 53 witnesses

NRI woman alleges no action on plot grab plaint, court orders FIR

Post LS rout, INDIA bloc partners to go it alone in Assembly polls

Post LS rout, INDIA bloc partners to go it alone in Assembly polls

Absconding since 2016, Malda quack held in Delhi

Exhibition to celebrate Shivaji opens in Capital

Patkar’s sentence in defamation case on July 1

ED opposes Arvind Kejriwal’s regular bail plea, claims it has ‘ample’ evidence to nail him

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi memorial at Kartarpur

GST officer surrenders in court

Despite incentives, direct seeding of rice fails to enthuse Doaba farmers

Thunderstorm wreaks havoc in city

Phagwara girl turns author at 14, pens anthology of 30 poems

Squall disrupts power supply, uproots trees

Squall disrupts power supply, uproots trees

Anomalies found during hospital raids

21 booths polled less than 10% votes, 100 record highest turnout

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

Attacked with bricks, 48-year-old man succumbs to injuries

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Pensioners’ body urges state government to concede to its demands

Man held for abusing staff at Khamano Civil Hospital