Ex-MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa appointed Congress in-charge of Amritsar East segment

Amritsar, June 7

The former Congress Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament Jasbir Singh Dimpa has been appointed as the halqa in-charge of Amritsar East Assembly constituency, which was earlier represented by former Member of Legislative Assembly Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The former MP Jasbir Dimpa confirmed that he had received the letter a couple of days ago.

“I was appointed as halqa in-charge on the directions of the Congress high command as I have continuously been active in the Amritsar East constituency,” he said.

Sources said that the decision of replacing Sidhu was already made in the month of April, but was disclosed only after the Parliamentary polls held recently.

A letter dated April 14 under the signatures of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring reads, “As per the directions of High Command, Jasbir Singh Dimpa is hereby appointed halqa in-charge of Amritsar East Assembly constituency.”

In parliamentary polls held few days ago, Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu had emerged victorious from here with 29,635 votes whereas Congress sitting Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla polled 28,440 votes only.

Sidhu, who joined the Congress in 2017 was the Member of Legislative Assembly (East) till 2022. He was elevated to the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief yet he lost the 2022 Assembly polls against Aam Aaadmi Party’s greenhorn candidate Jeevanjot Kaur.

This Assembly constituency of Amritsar was termed as ‘mother of all battles’ as the political bigwigs, including Navjot Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Bikram Singh Majithia were in the fray. After losing the constituency, Navjot Sidhu seldom took interest and gradually shifted his base to his hometown Patiala.

In the backdrop, a local Congress leader, preferring anonymity, said that Navjot Singh Sidhu’s absence from the political pitch for quite a long time had resulted in this development.

“Moreover, his wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu too was not keeping well. Also, he has engaged himself with the cricket commentary assignments. So, he could not spare time for political activities. He never participated in the recently held parliamentary polls too,” he said.

