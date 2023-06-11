Ex-MP gets Sikh of Year Award

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

Former Member of Parliament Tarlochan Singh has been conferred with the Sikh of the Year Award by the executive committee of the Sikh Forum International (Coronation of King Charles III) in London.

Tarlochan Singh was born on July 28, 1933, in Dhudhial (now in Pakistan). He served as Press Secretary to former President Giani Zail Singh. His name is associated with the installation of a bust of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Parliament.

He is a former chairman of the National Commission of Minorities. Tarlochan Singh is associated with amendment to the Anand Marriage Act, 1908.

“I appreciate the honour conferred on me. However, I could not make it to the event that was held on June 5,” said Tarlochan Singh.