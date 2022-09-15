Ex-MP Tarlochan Singh writes to P Chidambaram on anti-Sikh riots

New Delhi, September 14
Former Rajya Sabha MP Tarlochan Singh on Wednesday wrote to former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram, reminding him of his questionable stand in Parliament that action could not be taken against superannuated police officers indicted by various commissions probing the Delhi anti-Sikh riots.
The trigger is the Delhi HC directive to the disciplinary authority last Monday to issue a fresh order of punishment against an SHO charged with abdication of duty and misconduct during the riots. Singh reminded Chidambaram that he as Home Minister had turned down a “call attention motion” in the Rajya Sabha seeking action against 17 police personnel found guilty by various commissions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 of 11 Congress MLAs join BJP in Goa
Defectors include ex-CM Digambar Kamat | BJP’s strength in 4...
Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi
6 Pakistani crew members and 2 Delhi residents who were supp...
HC to Punjab: Court nod must for mining tenders
Petitioner contends auction notices issued in ‘illegal, arbi...