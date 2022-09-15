Ex-MP Tarlochan Singh writes to P Chidambaram on anti-Sikh riots

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 14

Former Rajya Sabha MP Tarlochan Singh on Wednesday wrote to former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram, reminding him of his questionable stand in Parliament that action could not be taken against superannuated police officers indicted by various commissions probing the Delhi anti-Sikh riots.

The trigger is the Delhi HC directive to the disciplinary authority last Monday to issue a fresh order of punishment against an SHO charged with abdication of duty and misconduct during the riots. Singh reminded Chidambaram that he as Home Minister had turned down a “call attention motion” in the Rajya Sabha seeking action against 17 police personnel found guilty by various commissions.

