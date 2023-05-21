Ex-Olympian Ajit Pal Singh bereaved

Chandigarh, May 20
Captain of the 1975 Hockey World Cup winning Indian team and Padma Shri Olympian Ajit Pal Singh was bereaved on Saturday when his wife and international basketball player Kiran Ajit Pal Singh (69) passed away.
The last rites will be performed in New Delhi on Sunday.
