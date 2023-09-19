Ex-Akali minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, wife drugged, residence robbed in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 18

A male domestic help allegedly drugged former SAD minister Jagdish Singh Garcha (88), his wife, sister and another maid at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Nagar, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana.

Domestic help on the radar The initial probe indicates that a male domestic help who was hired around three months ago without verification may have served food laced with sedatives to the former minister and his family members. Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Police Commissioner

Police sources said the house was ransacked and valuables were stolen. The needle of suspicion pointed to the domestic help who had escaped after the incident, said the sources.

A neighbour said the former two-time MLA from Kila Raipur and his family members were found lying unconscious this morning.

Harjinder Singh Garcha, son of Jagdish, said, “The male domestic help may have added something in the food served to my parents. Our driver reached the house this morning and rushed the family members and another maid to a hospital.”

He said, “My father has yet not regained consciousness while my mother and aunt are stable. I will be able to determine the extent of stolen valuables, including cash, and jewellery after inspecting the house.”

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “The initial probe indicates that a domestic help, who was hired around three months ago without verification, may have served food laced with sedatives to the former minister and his family members.” The police were analysing CCTV footage of cameras installed in the area to nab the accused.

Dr RP Singh of Pancham Hospital said Jagdish Singh Garcha was brought entirely unconscious and had low blood pressure and oxygen level.