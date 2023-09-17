Ex-sarpanch hurt in robbery bid

Abohar, September 16
Former sarpanch of Patrewala village Sukhwinder Singh today informed the police that he was injured when some bikers tried to rob him when he was going from Abohar to his village on Friday evening.
The police have started an investigation.
