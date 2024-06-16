Ex-serviceman nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur: The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has nabbed an ex-serviceman for allegedly duping Rs 4.25 lakh from two girls on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Punjab Police. The accused has been identified as Jasbir Singh, who allegedly presented himself as an Inspector in the VB. TNS

Pak issues visas to pilgrims

Amritsar: The Pakistan Government has issued visas to 316 pilgrims to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at historic shrines in the neighbouring country. The Sikh jatha will leave for Pakistan on June 21 and return on June 30.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ferozepur #Punjab Police