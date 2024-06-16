Ex-serviceman nabbed

Ferozepur: The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has nabbed an ex-serviceman for allegedly duping Rs 4.25 lakh from two girls on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Punjab Police. The accused has been identified as Jasbir Singh, who allegedly presented himself as an Inspector in the VB. TNS
Pak issues visas to pilgrims
Amritsar: The Pakistan Government has issued visas to 316 pilgrims to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at historic shrines in the neighbouring country. The Sikh jatha will leave for Pakistan on June 21 and return on June 30.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G7 vows to push India-Europe corridor
Talks with top leaders productive: PM Modi
Nurmahal woman shot dead in New Jersey, family with limited means faces bleak future
Jalandhar youth who opened fire at cousins nabbed by police ...