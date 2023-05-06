Ex-Speaker Atwal joins saffron party

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar/New Delhi, May 5

Former Assembly Speaker and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal on Friday joined the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda. The 86-year-old had resigned from the Akali Dal and has joined the BJP after his son Inder Iqbal Atwal joined the BJP and was announced the saffron party’s candidate for the Jalandhar bypoll.

Deputy Speaker of the 14th Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009, Atwal also remained the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly twice. Having represented the Phillaur segment, Charanjit was considered close to Badal.