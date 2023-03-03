Ex-Speaker urges parties to unite against Amritpal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 2

On the eve of the Budget session, former Speaker Rana KP Singh has called for a wider consensus among political parties on the ‘law and order crisis’ emerging because of the activities of Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh.

“Rising above political affiliations, the parties in one voice should mobilise public opinion against the radical leader and seek strong administrative action against him,” he said, expressing concern on the activities of Amritpal.

The former Speaker said learning lessons from the history, especially the black days in Punjab, stakeholders, be it the Centre or the state, should sit together to resolve the issue before it became uncontrollable.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has written to Akal Takht Jathedar, hoping that the 15-member committee, set up by him to look into the incident of carrying the Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ by Amritpal Singh and his supporters during a march to a police station in Ajnala, will recommend action.

Warring wrote to the DGP yesterday that the party would be forced to “take to the streets” if Amritpal Singh was not arrested along with all those guilty of laying siege to and attacking police personnel at Ajnala police station in Amritsar.

In a letter to the DGP, Warring reminded him of an earlier letter he had written “regarding the dangerous activities” of Amritpal Singh.