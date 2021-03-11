PAU ex-VC Dr Manjit Singh Kang nominated for World Food Prize

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, may 3

Dr Manjit Singh Kang, former Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, has been nominated for the World Food Prize, often referred to as “Nobel Prize for Food and Agriculture”. The nomination was made by “Borlaug Farmers Association for South Asia” headquartered in Ludhiana. The first recipient of the award in 1987 was Dr MS Swaninathan, the father of India’s Green Revolution. Dr Ratan Lal and Dr Gurdev Khush from the PAU have also won this award.