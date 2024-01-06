 Examine legitimacy of marriage performed in temple: High Court to cops : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  Examine legitimacy of marriage performed in temple: High Court to cops

Examine legitimacy of marriage performed in temple: High Court to cops

Examine legitimacy of marriage performed in temple: High Court to cops

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 5

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Jalandhar Commissionerate of Police to look into the legitimacy of a marriage performed at a temple, specifically focusing on whether it adhered to Hindu rites.

The direction by Justice Sandeep Moudgil came on a petition filed by a runaway couple after the Bench was told that inquiry into the matter revealed that the temple was not registered/recognised by any government authority/department.

Justice Moudgil asserted the findings raised questions regarding the genuineness of the purohit, who solemnised the marriage and issued the certificate on which reliance was placed by the petitioners. The court, considering the larger interest, expressed inclination to address the issue beyond disposing of the petition by merely granting protection or instructing the state authorities to take care of runaway couples.

Justice Moudgil also took note of the state counsel’s submission that the Commissionerate of Police, Jalandhar, would have the jurisdiction to get the matter investigated as the marriage was solemnised at the temple there. Taking note of his oral request, the Commissionerate of Police was ordered to be impleaded as a respondent before being directed to take action in accordance with law, including verifying the veracity of the marriage “as to whether it was performed as per Hindu rites and ceremonies” after investigating purohit Subhash Chander.

Referring to the statements of the girl’s parents, Justice Moudgil observed their stand was that they had never caused any hindrance/problem in the married life of the present petitioners. As such, the court expressed skepticism about the assertions made in the petition.

“On receiving of the order, the Commissionerate of Police, Jalandhar, is directed to furnish the report on the issue within a week by way of an affidavit of a responsible officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police,” Justice Moudgil asserted.

