Examine own failures first before taking action against farmers for farm fires: LoP to Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa exhorted the Aam Aadmi Party government to examine its own failures before taking action against farmers burning crop residue.

Bajwa said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should explain why he failed to provide a cash incentive of Rs 2,500 per acre to farmers to manage residue. “Mann should also explain why he reneged from his promise to procure moong crop at the MSP. The AAP government even failed to provide machinery to manage stubble,” said the LoP, adding that majority of marginal farmers could not afford the equipment.

“Farmers are not solely responsible for farm fires. It is a policy matter,” he said. “Mann has always put the issues relating to farmers on the back burner. He has still not paid relief to farmers whose paddy crop was damaged due to the flooding,” he said.

