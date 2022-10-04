 Excessive taxation by Punjab making liquor costly: HC : The Tribune India

Excessive taxation by Punjab making liquor costly: HC

Looking for cheaper booze, people fall for fake

Excessive taxation by Punjab making liquor costly: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 3

The state of Punjab has little reason to say cheers. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that innocent people were looking for cheaper liquor, which had become costly for various reasons, primarily because of excessive taxation by the state. The assertion came as the High Court turned down the bail pleas of five accused, including a woman, facing allegations of selling spurious liquor, which led to the death of 122 persons in July 2020.

In one of the judgments, Justice Anoop Chitkara asserted: “To make quick bucks, the petitioner prima facie played with the lives of innocent people, who were looking for cheaper liquor, which had become expensive for various reasons, the primary of which being excessive taxation by the state….”

In his detailed order, Justice Chitkara took note of the arguments by the petitioner’s counsel for bail on the grounds of parity with the alleged seller of methyl alcohol granted bail by a coordinate Bench of the High Court vide order dated May 21, 2021.

Justice Chitkara also made it clear that the petitioner was not entitled to bail on parity with a co-accused, as the allegations against him were of selling methyl alcohol and the state did not project its case that the sale was for manufacturing liquor and the evidence was based on the disclosure statements of the co-accused. “The case against the petitioner is of selling spurious liquor to the consumers, which led to their death. Thus, the petitioner is not entitled to bail on parity,” Justice Chitkara added.

The matter was brought to the court’s notice after the accused sought bail in the case registered for murder, criminal conspiracy and other offences on July 31, 2020, at Batala city police station in Gurdaspur district under Sections 302, 328, 120-B of the IPC and the provisions of the Punjab Excise Act.

Justice Chitkara asserted the petitioner was incarcerated upon his arrest with the investigation pointing towards his involvement in the allegations of selling illicit liquor containing low-priced methyl alcohol, instead of safe but much costlier ethyl alcohol, leading to the death of 122 persons.

Justice Chitkara added the offence was “chilling, gruesome, and brutal”. A perusal of the bail petition and the documents attached, prima facie pointed towards the petitioners’ involvement and does not make out a case for bail. Any further discussion was likely to prejudice the petitioner. As such, the court was refraining itself from doing so.

No bail for hooch tragedy accused

  • The investigation was pointing towards petitioner’s involvement in the allegations of selling illicit liquor containing low-priced methyl alcohol, instead of safe but much costlier ethyl alcohol, leading to the death of 122 persons, observed Justice Chitkara
  • The offence was “chilling, gruesome, and brutal” and a perusal of the bail petition and the documents attached, prima facie pointed towards the petitioners’ involvement and does not make out a case for bail

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Deepak Tinu fled from CIA in-charge's house while he slept

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann govt wins confidence vote; Congress, BJP abstain

3
Amritsar

Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

4
Diaspora

Century-old ledger on Sikh diaspora found in Australia

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu escaped from house of Mansa CIA incharge

6
Entertainment

Sunny Leone decodes most challenging and fun thing about shooting non-fiction shows

7
J & K

Domestic help behind J-K DG (Prisons)'s murder arrested; initial probe doesn't point towards terror angle, say police

8
Pollywood

Karan Deol says no bigger dream than sharing screen space with father Sunny Deol in 'Apne 2'

9
Nation

35-year-old Maharashtra man suffers heart attack while playing Garba, breathes his last on way to hospital; father dies of shock

10
Nation

Prachanda, 1st indigenous light combat helicopter, inducted into Air Force

Don't Miss

View All
Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Century-old ledger on Sikh diaspora found in Australia
Diaspora

Century-old ledger on Sikh diaspora found in Australia

Watch: Woman ‘breathes’ life into husband, performs CPR at Mathura railway station
Trending

Watch: Woman 'breathes' life into husband, performs CPR at Mathura railway station

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

Top News

Uttarakhand avalanche: Over 28 trapped in Danda-2 peak; rescue ops under way

Uttarakhand avalanche: Over 28 trapped in Danda-2 peak; rescue ops under way

According to reports, avalanche hit the mountaineering team ...

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...

Initial probe shows domestic help behind J-K DGP (Prisons)’s death

Domestic help behind J-K DG (Prisons)'s murder arrested; initial probe doesn't point towards terror angle, say police

Accused being questioned

Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief

Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...

Pakistani drone spotted in Punjab's Gurdaspur

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...


Cities

View All

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Anniversary : Farmers burn Centre’s effigies in Amritsar, demand sacking of Ajay Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Anniversary : Farmers burn Centre's effigies in Amritsar, demand sacking of minister Ajay Mishra

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

Farmers' protest: Rail traffic hit in Amritsar, passengers suffer

Waris Shah's Heer signifies true Punjab, punjabiyat, says Surjit Patar

Peeved over police 'inaction', man snatches guard's rifle in Dhariwal

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Battered by monsoon rain, city cycle tracks lose traction

Battered by monsoon rain, Chandigarh cycle tracks lose traction

Light combat helicopter to make public debut at Chandigarh air display

Three directors of GBP Group declared proclaimed offenders

Pick up-drop off: Railway not to extend 6-min free window at Chandigarh Railway Station

Fearing penalty, cabbies avoid long halts at Chandigarh Railway Station

Delhi Police arrest 4 Popular Front of India members under UAPA

Delhi Police arrest 4 Popular Front of India members under UAPA

Delhi cops book PFI under UAPA

2 labourers die in G’gram building collapse

L-G takes exception to Kejri’s absence at Rajghat on Oct 2

‘Path of truth not easy’: Kejri wishes Jain on birthday

Farmers hold 3-hr ‘rail roko’ protest

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers hold 3-hr ‘rail roko’ protest in Jalandhar

BJP accuses AAP of misleading Punjab Governor

Samples from sweet shops collected in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Local effigy makers face fiscal hardships due to low demand

Kapurthala DC issues notice to SDE for 'wrong report' on stubble burning

Now, cameras on wheels to keep tab on criminals in Ludhiana district

Now, cameras on wheels to keep tab on criminals in Ludhiana district

3 drug smugglers arrested in Moga; opium and heroin seized

4 of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana

Three drug peddlers land in Ludhiana Police net

Two booked for minor's gang rape

Day after peddler’s escape, 4 Patiala Central Jail officials face music

Day after peddler’s escape, 4 Patiala Central Jail officials face music

PRTC staff lock Patiala bus stand gate, stage sit-in

13 nabbed for gambling at Sanauri Adda in Patiala; found selling fake govt lottery tickets

Revised trade licence fee yet to be notified

Segregate wet & dry waste: Patiala DC to locals