Excise Dept to regulate movement of chemical used in illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

Punjab Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Cheema on Wednesday directed the Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner (Taxation), Vikas Pratap, and Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Varun Roojam to take up the issue of creation of a robust framework for monitoring and regulating the inter-state movement of methanol with the concerned departments of the Union Government to avert hooch tragedies due to misuse of this chemical.

While reviewing the enforcement activities of the department for the months of April and May, Cheema asked the officials to formulate a strong enforcement mechanism in consultation with the Union Government to monitor the sale and movement of methanol, especially regulating its online sale. “This initiative is pivotal in preventing the diversion of methanol for the production of illicit alcohol, which can lead to hooch tragedies,” he added.

