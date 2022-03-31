Existing power subsidy schemes to continue: Punjab State Power Corporation

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, April 8

The Punjab State Power Corporation on Friday clarified that the existing power subsidy schemes will continue. The PSPCL was under fire after a news report revealed that they had not sought the regulator’s nod in their ARR filed for the current fiscal.

“Power tariff and subsidies as existing on 31/03/2022 to all consumers are being continued as such in the current year from 01/04/2022 onwards,” a spokesman of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited said in a press release issued here today.

The spokesman said the tariff order for FY 2022-23 has been issued by the State Regulatory Commission vide order dated March 31, 2022. There is no increase in tariff under any of the consumer categories for FY 2022-23, he said, adding that the subsidies which are already being provided under various consumer categories, including reduction of tariff by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers having sanctioned load up to 7 KW, are also continued.