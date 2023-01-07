Expedite NOC process for solar panels: Punjab minister Aman Arora

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

To equip all state government buildings with solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora directed heads of all departments to expedite the process to issue NOC so that panels could be installed at the rooftop of the office buildings at the earliest.

Chairing a video conference meeting with the HoDs to review the status of the project here, Aman Arora asked them to appoint a senior officer of their departments as a nodal officer.

Arora said this ambitious project would be executed under the Renewable Energy Services Company (RESCO) Mode and PEDA had already installed solar PV of a total capacity of 88MW on the rooftops of various government buildings and these had been generating clean and green energy.

