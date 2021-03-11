Expel Sukhbir from committee on Sikh prisoners: Dhindsa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) today demanded that former Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal should be expelled from 11-member committee constituted for the release of Sikh prisoners from jails.

SAD (S) chief Sukhdev Dhindsa said Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami formed an 11-member committee on May 16 for the release of Sikh prisoners. He said the SGPC should not involve politicians in religious activities.

He said in the Assembly elections, the SAD had completely disintegrated politically and to re-establish its lost ground, Sukhbir had now suddenly started thinking of the Panth. Sukhbir had made no attempt to get Sikh prisoners released when the SAD was in power, he added.