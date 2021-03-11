Expel Sukhbir from committee on Sikh prisoners: Dhindsa

Chandigarh, May 23
The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) today demanded that former Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal should be expelled from 11-member committee constituted for the release of Sikh prisoners from jails.
SAD (S) chief Sukhdev Dhindsa said Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami formed an 11-member committee on May 16 for the release of Sikh prisoners. He said the SGPC should not involve politicians in religious activities.
He said in the Assembly elections, the SAD had completely disintegrated politically and to re-establish its lost ground, Sukhbir had now suddenly started thinking of the Panth. Sukhbir had made no attempt to get Sikh prisoners released when the SAD was in power, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific
India committed to working for an inclusive & flexible IPEF,...
Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted
PM to lead International Yoga Day celebrations
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike
Prolonged heatwave may hit growth: Moody’s